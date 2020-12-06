Shirley A. (Holtzapple) Snyder, 85, passed away peacefully on November 29, 2020, at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown. Born August 7, 1935, in Taxville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Flo (Diehl) Holtzapple. She was married to Stanley L. Snyder for over 54 years until his death in 2008. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Sylvia Moody, of Wellsboro, PA.
Shirley worked for many years as a bookkeeper, first at Sears then later at Fulton Bank, both in Lancaster. Shirley was a member of Order of Eastern Star, Chapter 366, Wrightsville. She served as Worthy Matron in the 70's when the Chapter was located in Lancaster. Shirley and Stan enjoyed many happy years with the Lancaster County Shrine Club where she volunteered with the Band-Aides.
She is survived by two daughters: Sue Ann Snyder Pederson, married to Alan, of Elizabethtown and Terry Lynn Snyder, of Lancaster. Also surviving is her sister, Sandra Berkheimer, of Dover, PA, a grandson, Tyler Chapman, of Eureka, California, loving nieces and nephews, cousins, and many wonderful friends.
Services will be held at a later date. Private burial will take place in the Columbarium at Sell Chapel at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, 717-367-1543.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Masonic Village at Elizabethtown and mailed to Masonic Villages, Office of Gift Planning, One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022.
