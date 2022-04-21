Shirley A. (Hartranft) Sheaffer, 81, of Narvon, passed away on April 14, 2022 as a resident of The Garden at Stevens. Born in Ephrata, she was the daughter of the late Gilbert and Mildred (Diller) Hartranft. She was the loving wife of the late Ernest L. Sheaffer, with whom she married on November 18, 1959 and shared sixty one loving years of marriage until the time of his passing on October 8, 2020.
Shirley was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Terre Hill. She was employed as a custodian for Valley Proteins for fifteen years. She enjoyed mowing her lawn, planting flowers, having family meals and watching MacGyver TV shows with her husband. She was a very loving mother and a grandmother.
Shirley is survived by her children; Timothy husband of Brenda (Weaver) Sheaffer of Narvon, Kimberly Sheaffer of Bowmansville, Robert husband of Syble (Hollie) Sheaffer of Clarksville, GA and Debra Sheaffer of Bowmansville and granddaughters; Jessica Chamberlain of Bowmansville and Melissa Smith of North Augusta, SC. She is also survived by siblings; Gilbert husband of Nancy Hartranft, Sandra widow of Dale McConnell, Sharon widow of Ronald Eshelman and Barry Hartranft significant other of Mary Lou.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Shirley's memory to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org/
Services will be held private at the convenience of the family. Inurnment will be held in Terre Hill Cemetery.
Eckenroth Home for Funerals in Terre Hill is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.