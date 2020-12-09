Shirley A. Graver, 85, Lancaster, departed this life and into the loving arms of those gone before her and her loving Lord on Nov. 27, 2020. Shirley was born in Lancaster, daughter of the late Charles P. Sr. and Anna M. (Campbell) Graver.
Shirley was a graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School, Class of 1953.
Shirley led a very interesting life, traveling extensively across the United States and abroad making friends wherever she went. Retired from Bell Telephone, she was also an entrepreneur focusing on real estate, living for many years on her beloved West Coast. Walnut Creek, CA, Carlsbad, CA, Eureka Springs, Arkansas, and Laughlin, Nevada were among her many residences. What she loved most was her family, taking long walks, and animals. Shirley always had a smile on her face, a spring in her step and a joke on her lips. Her perpetually sunny personality was an inspiration to all who knew her.
Shirley was predeceased by her partner, Charlotte Pillsbury, and siblings Elizabeth Schmitt (wife of Gervase Schmitt also deceased), Charles P. Graver, Jr., Dolores Cain, Donald C. Graver, Sr., Marcia M. Utley (wife of M. Thomas Utley also deceased) and Bernard Q. Graver. She is survived by Lorraine Graver (widow of Charles P. Jr.) and Noreen Graver (widow of Donald), many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved dearly.
In recent years Shirley was grateful for her loving caregivers, sister Marcia M. Utley, Lancaster, niece Sherry A. Wolfe, companion of Sidney E. Firestone, Cornwall, niece Donna L., wife of Charles T. Shea III, Wrightsville, and niece Marianne E., wife of Gary Curtis, Mountville.
Shirley's family would also like to thank the loving and caring staff at Susquehanna Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for the care of their aunt through her last years of her life.
Love flows deep in our family. It is hard to forget someone who gave us so much to remember.
Interment at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery and funeral services will be private.
