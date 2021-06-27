Shirley A. George, 85, of Lititz and formerly Columbia passed away on June 24th, 2021. She was born in Columbia to the late William T. and Viola Heintzelman Sprenkle and was a lifelong resident of this area. Shirley attended Columbia High School. She worked at the former Columbia Garment Factory, St. Anne's Retirement Community, the former Columbia Hospital, and the former BonTon Department Store at Park City. She also loved cats and volunteered at several humane shelters in the area. Shirley loved her church and was a lifelong and faithful member of Concordia Evangelical Lutheran Church where she was a beloved Sunday school teacher for over 40 years. She was also active with the Christian Education Committee, Tuesday Toilers, and Everfaithful Daughters. Shirley enjoyed gardening and collecting angel figurines.
Shirley leaves behind her daughter, Valerie George, wife of Rob Zwally of Lititz; her son, Michael, husband of Lucinda George of Lancaster; several nieces and nephews and a large extended family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Sydney E. George, Jr. in 2015 and five siblings, Madeline, Marion, Hazel, Murial, and Bertram (Jim).
Graveside services for Shirley will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 29th, 2021 at Concordia Cemetery, 3825 Concordia Rd., Columbia, PA 17512. Rev. Mary Anne Kingsborough will officiate. She will be laid to rest beside her late husband. If attending, Shirley's family respectfully requires attendees to be Covid vaccinated and masks to be worn. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Concordia Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3825 Concordia Rd., Columbia, PA 17512 or the Columbia Animal Shelter, 265 S. 10th St., Columbia, PA 17512 or www.columbiaanimalshelter.com. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville