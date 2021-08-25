Shirley A. Fisher, 71, of Manheim passed away on Sunday, August 22, 2021 at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late John H. and Mary B. Garman Hershey. She was the loving wife of Benjamin H. "Ben" Fisher and they would have celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary this October. Shirley was a member of White Oak Church, Manheim. Her interests included flower gardening, mowing the lawn, bluegrass music, the outdoors, and she loved to spend time with her family.
Surviving in addition to her husband is a son, Eric husband of Nancy Fisher of Lititz, two daughters: Michelle wife of LaVere Stump of New Berlin and Stacey Fisher of Manheim; six grandchildren: Allen, Austin, Ashlyn, Alyson, Marissa, Carly and two siblings: Barry L. husband of Marilyn Hershey of Lititz and Karen E. wife of Dennis Shellenberger of Manheim. She was preceded in death by a brother, J. Marlin Hershey.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service at White Oak Church, 1211 North Penryn Road, Manheim on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 10:00 AM. There will be a viewing at the church on Friday evening from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM and again at the church on Saturday morning from 9:00 AM until the time of service. Interment in Graybill's Brethren Cemetery. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
