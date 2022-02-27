Shirley Ann Engle, age 93, of Elizabethtown, PA, formerly of Landisville, PA, passed away on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.
Shirley was born on July 24, 1928 to J. Arthur and Harriet Swarr, the oldest of five children. Shirley was married to Charles ("Charlie") R. Engle for 47 years. She was a supportive wife, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Shirley is survived by her daughters, Brenda Evanko (Michael) of Elizabethtown, PA and D. Jean Hallem of Lexington, MA, a grandson, Michael J. Evanko of Easton, PA, a granddaughter, Jennifer Echemendia (Michael) of Crozet, VA, three great-grandsons, Michael-Bodey, Ian and Gabriel Echemendia of Crozet, VA, sisters Helen Cope (John D.) of Grantham, PA, and Sara Jane Blanck of Lancaster PA, and a brother, Larry Swarr (Jan) of Lancaster, PA. She is preceded in death by her husband and a brother, Donald Swarr.
A private interment will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville, PA.
