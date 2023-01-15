Shirley A. Doster, 84, of Masonic Village, Elizabethtown, passed away January 8, 2023. She was born in Lancaster to the late Hiland and Gladys Riley. Shirley graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School and spent part of her career as an LPN. She remained in healthcare as the office manager for Eden Park Pediatrics and later transitioned to and retired from Anesthesia Associates.
Shirley spent her leisure time watching Jeopardy and enjoyed a good political debate. She was also a Phillies fan. As her children were growing up, Shirley was always at their events to loudly cheer them on. She loved her family dearly and always put them first. She will be missed by all those who loved her.
She is survived by her daughters, Shelley Darrenkamp, Lancaster; Diane Burns, wife of Matthew, of Lancaster; her son-in-law: Dave Bair, of Akron; her grandchildren Michael Bair, Laura Pacheco, Alexis Burns and Victoria Burns; her great grandchildren Bennett and Cora. In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband Dan and her daughter Terri Bair.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 20, 2023, at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, at 6PM. The family invites guests to a visitation from 5:00-6:00. Interment will take place at Landis Valley Mennonite Cemetery, at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Shirley's memory may be made to Hospice and Community Care at hospiceandcommunitycare.org or 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604.
To leave an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com