Shirley A. (Dietrich) Allison (89) of Lancaster passed away peacefully on June 11th. She was the wife of Raymond E. Allison who passed away on June 24, 2006. Shirley was the daughter of the late Willis P. and Lillian M. (Hoak) Dietrich.
Shirley was a 1951 graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School. Shirley worked as a teller at the Fulton Bank in East Petersburg for 17 years and for the previous 16 years for Miller and Hartman wholesale grocery company. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in East Petersburg for over 45 years. She enjoyed games and playing cards of any kind, especially pinochle. She loved all genres of music and was always singing. While living at Evergreen Estates, she became an avid crafter and discovered her joy of writing with journaling. She loved meeting and talking with new people and was unofficially named the welcoming ambassador at Evergreen.
Shirley is survived by her loving daughter Amy Brown, widow of Jeffrey, stepson Kent (Duke) Allison, Eugene Bowman, widower of stepdaughter LuAnn, Carol Allison, widow of stepson Raymond, Jr. She is also survived by her brother Donald Dietrich; three grandchildren, Jennifer Hamilton (Christopher), Sarah Roadcap (Sean) and Mark Bowman (Amy), as well as 7 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her two sisters: Elizabeth Bunteman, and Jane Slote, and one brother Willis Dietrich Jr.
A funeral service celebrating Shirley's life will be held on Friday, June 16th at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. An hour of viewing and visitation will begin at 1:00 PM and a short service will begin at 2:00 PM. Burial to follow at Riverview Burial Park.
To send the family a condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
