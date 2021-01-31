Shirley A. Connor

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Shirley's Memorial Service at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street (corner of W. Orange & Pine Sts.), Lancaster, PA on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. with The Rev. Peter I. Hahn Celebrant. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until time of service. Private interment will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Shirley's memory to The Lancaster Public Library, 125 N. Duke Street, Lancaster, PA 17602 or The Lancaster Conservancy, 117 S. West End Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17603.
Due to the COVID restrictions, no luncheon will be held after the service. A livestream of the service will be uploaded and made available shortly after the service time.
Please visit Shirley's Memorial Page to share a condolence or obtain the Tribucast link at