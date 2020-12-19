Shirley A. Connor, 84, Lancaster, PA, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital on Monday, December 14, 2020. Born in Camden, New Jersey, she was the widow of Charles P. "Pat" Connor who died on February 6, 1999. She was the daughter of the late Charles R. and Emma Myers Burroughs.
She was a graduate of Pennsville Memorial High School, Pennsville, New Jersey and was a member of St. Leo The Great Catholic Church. She also enjoyed cooking, gardening, going to market, reading and going to the library, collecting cookbooks and cows, but most important to her was her family. She will be remembered for her loving, caring, giving, comforting and selfless ways.
She is survived by her children, Stacy M., wife of Glenn Clutter, Denver, PA and Heather C. Wolszczenski, Wernersville, PA, stepdaughter, Kathleen F. Connor, Millersville, PA; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She is the last of her immediate family and was preceded in death by four sisters, stepson, Charles P. Connor, Jr., and grandson, Patrick C. Strassmann.
Shirley was also loved and adored by her many nieces and nephews and the children she babysat for and their families, her neighbors, and friends.
A life celebration memorial service will be announced at a later date. Private interment will take place at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
