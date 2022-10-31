Shirley A. Charles, age 78, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, passing away on October 28, 2022, at her daughter's home. She was the widow of the late Ronald H. Charles, who passed away in May of 2010. Born in Lancaster County, PA, she was the daughter of the late Frank D. Creasy, Sr. and Estella V. Thomas. In her lifetime Shirley enjoyed gardening and helping to transport her Amish friends when needing help. Shirley was a big Philadelphia Phillies Fan, but most notably, Shirley was known as the Cookie Lady of Quarryville, PA.
She leaves behind her loving daughters: Connie (wife of Chuck Hurst), Sherri (wife of Alan Savage) with whom Shirley resided and was greatly cared for, Jodi Charles (wife of Brian Daily), and Ricki (wife of Robert Neff); her loving brothers: Robert, William, and Michael; along with 6 loving grandchildren and 4 loving great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 2 at 11:00 A.M at Lighthouse Assembly of God Church, 105 Earland Dr., New Holland with Pastor Rodney Mason officiating. Friends may call on Tuesday evening from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the church, and on Wednesday from 9:30 AM until 10:30 AM at the church. Interment services will be held privately by the family at the Boehms Chapel Cemetery, Willow Street, PA.
Stanton Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Honey Brook, PA has been entrusted with Shirley's care.
