Shirley A. Bowers, 83, of York, formerly of Lancaster, passed away after a brief illness on January 19, 2022. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Esther (Carney) Rineer. She was the devoted wife of James Bowers, for over 47 years, until his passing in 1999.
Everyone that knew Shirley knew that she would tell you exactly how she felt. She was incredibly feisty and never hesitated to share her opinion. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren and playing Bingo and Pogo. Many will remember Shirley when she lived on High St. in Lancaster for over 55 years.
Shirley is survived by her daughters: Tonia Chant of York, Karen Fritsch and Jamie Belange, both of Lancaster; and a sister, Margaret Habecker. She was preceded in passing by her son, James Bowers, Jr. and a brother, John Rineer.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
