Shirley A. (Bleacher) Rineer, 86, formerly of Quarryville, entered into rest on April 13, 2020 at Conestoga View. She was the daughter of the late James R. and Dorothy T. (Rittenhouse) Bleacher. Shirley was the loving wife of James A. Rineer who passed away on May 18, 2019 and now they are together again.
Shirley had worked at Dottie's Snack Bar and was a cook at the American Legion Post # 603 in Quarryville, where she was also a member with her husband, Jim. She enjoyed playing bingo, pinochle and poker and was part of the Garden Club at Conestoga View.
Shirley is survived by her daughter, Sharon, wife of Gary Olphin of Wrightsville and a grandson, Gary Olphin, Jr. She is also survived by a sister, Kathleen, wife of Carl Eddins of Lancaster and several nieces and nephews. Shirley will also be missed by her dear friends and roommates at Conestoga View, Kim, Mickie and Nancy.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Quarryville.
