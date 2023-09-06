Shirl A. Fantahun, 59, of Mount Joy, passed away on Friday, September 1, 2023 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Columbia, she was the daughter of the late Charles W. Wilt, Sr. and the late Alice (Frady) Wilt.
Shirl is survived by two daughters, Jessie Phillips, wife of Ronald of Mountville and Jennifer Rineer of Columbia; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a brother, Charles Wilt, Jr. of Quarryville; and two sisters, Terese Neal of Mount Joy and Crystal Reisinger of Mount Joy. She was preceded in death by a sister, Serena Wilt.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »