Shiela K. Barton, 72, of Columbia passed away on May 20th, 2021. She was born in Columbia to the late Roy and Annabelle Martin Barton. Shiela was a graduate of Columbia High School with the Class of 1966 where she was proud to have been voted homecoming queen. She then attended Millersville State College before graduating from Hartford Airline Personnel School. Following graduation, Shiela worked for many years with Emery Air Freight at both JFK and Newark Airports before her retirement. In 2013, she returned to Lancaster County where she enjoyed going out to eat, especially to Red Lobster. Shiela made her own craft jewelry that she would sell at various craft fairs. She also loved visiting the beaches of Ocean City, NJ and the beaches of New York. Shiela was a lifelong member of St. James Lutheran Church in Columbia.
Shiela was the last of her immediate family, however she leaves behind relatives and many friends.
In honor of Shiela's final wishes, there will be no formal services. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. James Lutheran Church, 655 S. Tenth St., Columbia, PA 17512. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville.