Shiela J. (Ruland) Hackett, 74, of Blue Ball, died Monday, December 28, 2020 at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, after a brief illness.
Born in Mauston, WI, she was a daughter of the late Claude W. and Jean E. (Watts) Ruland.
Shiela worked from 1962 to 1965 as a salesclerk at the former Abe Levitt Clothing Store in New Holland, 1966 to 1967 as a waitress at the former Little Duchess in New Holland, and 1964 to 2001 (37 years) for Sperry New Holland, now CNH when she retired. She began as a clerk typist and eventually obtained the position of Benefits Program Manager for North America. Following her retirement, she worked from 2001 to 2006 at the former Von Gehr Jewelry Shoppe in New Holland as a salesclerk.
She graduated from Garden Spot High School in New Holland in 1964 and achieved a "Certificate of Achievement in Management" from Franklin & Marshall College, Lancaster, in 1982. Shiela participated in her employer's Toastmasters & Ski Club. She liked to travel to such places as Alaska, Hawaii, The Caribbean, Ireland, Canada, Mexico, and the Mediterranean, especially Italy to see the wonders of the world. She also liked to dance, crochet, read, walk her 2 Chows, and loved driving her 1970 Cutlass Supreme with a 4-speed Hurst shifter, her 1983 Datsun 280 ZX, and her 1987 high top Ford Econoline van.
Surviving is a sister, Sherry L. (Ruland) Burkholder married to Terry L Burkholder of East Earl; six nieces; nine nephews; and a companion, Terry Lee Hackett.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association (www.diabetes.org), or to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (www.cff.org). To send the family online condolences visit us at www.beckfuneral.com. Arrangements by the Beck Funeral Home, New Holland.