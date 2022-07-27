Sherylann Bagnall, 73, of Millersville passed away at Neffsville Nursing and Rehab on Tuesday morning, July 19, 2022. Born in Sharon, PA on September 5, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Shirley Lynch Leedham, Sr. She was the wife of William W. Bagnall.
Sherylann graduated from Sharon High School. She attended Washington Boro UM Church. She drove school bus for Shultz Transportation and was a receptionist for The Glen at Willow Valley before her illness. Sherylann loved her family. She enjoyed going to the beach, especially Ocean City, Maryland, lighthouses, jewelry, crocheting and sewing.
Sherylann will be missed by her husband, Bill of Millersville; sons, Brian W., husband of Nicole Bagnall of Mount Joy and Shawn D., husband of Courtney Bagnall of MIllersville; daughter, Selena Evans of Lititz; grandchildren, Danielle, Brian, Jr., Izaiah, Daicie, Leo, Roman, Julius and Joslyn and her great-grandchildren, Bryden, Bruer, Brayla-Faye, Jaylynn and Christian. She is also survived by her brother, Thomas Leedham, Jr. of Sharon. She was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Amy Clark in November of 1971.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Sherylann's funeral service on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 11 AM from the Washington Boro UM Church, 1964 Water St., Washington Boro, PA 17582 with Pastor Carlene Wolf officiating. Friends will be received at the church on Monday from 10 to 11 AM. Interment will be held in the Oakwood Cemetery, Sharon, PA. For other information please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com.
