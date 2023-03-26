Sheryl L. Kresge, 68 of Lititz, passed away on March 20, 2023 at Hospice & Community Care. Born in Lebanon, PA, she was the daughter of the late Alfred M. and Madelyn E. (Messersmith) Becker.
After graduating from high school, Sheree spent much of her career in the medical field, and most recently was a server at Scooters Restaurant, and worked in the bakery at Weis Markets in Lititz.
An avid musician, Sheree played both string and electric bass. She had a deep love for animals, especially her two dogs, Humphrey and Mona. To all that knew her, Sheree had a heart of gold, always putting others first, and helping in any way she could.
Sheree is survived by her sister, Susan Bowman of Lititz, as well as her two beloved dogs, Humphrey and Mona and her canine niece, Maddie.
A celebration of Sheree's life will be announced at a later date; that information will be updated on Sheree's obituary on the DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory website.
Contributions may be made in her memory to Feathered Sanctuary Exotic Bird Rescue, www.featheredsanctuaryebr.org or to the Humane League of Lancaster, 2195 E Lincoln Hwy, Lancaster PA 17602. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097
