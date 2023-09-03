Sheryl L. Kresge, 68 of Lititz passed away on March 20, 2023 at Hospice & Community Care.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life service at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 141 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602 on Monday, September 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM. A visitation will occur at the funeral home from 6:00 PM until the time of the service. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097
