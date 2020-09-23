Sheryl L. Brown, 43, of Denver, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Wellspan York Hospital.
She was born in Ephrata to Ronald W. and Martha W. (Horst) Brown, of Terre Hill.
She was a member of New Covenant Mennonite Fellowship where she served as a youth adviser, part of the worship team and in the children's ministry.
Sheryl was a kindergarten teacher for Gehman's Mennonite School for the past 15 years. She was a graduate of Garden Spot High School and received her early childhood education degree from HACC. She loved people, especially spending quality time with her family and friends. She also enjoyed playing games, going for walks and flowers. Sheryl loved a good adventure, like traveling and going to the mountains.
In addition to her parents, Sheryl is survived by three brothers, John J., husband of Julie (Moore) Brown of Lauschtown, Ron, husband of Stacy (Burkholder) Brown of Ephrata, Jeff, husband of Amy (Weber) Brown of Sinking Spring and a niece, Ivie Brown of Lauschtown.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020, from 6 to 8 PM at the New Covenant Mennonite Fellowship, 529 E. Farmersville Road, New Holland. An additional viewing will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020, from 9 to 10AM at the church, followed by funeral services at 10:00 AM with Pastors Luke Martin and Andrew Myer officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
