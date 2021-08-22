Sheryl J. Morin, 69, Yeoman First Class U.S. Naval Reserves (Retired), of Manheim, PA, died Friday, August 20, 2021, at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy. She was the loving wife of Paul P. Morin, having celebrated 29 years of marriage. Born in Akron, OH, she was the daughter of the late Raymond E. and Florence (Weiland) Godwin. She was a graduate of Manchester High School in Akron, OH. Sheryl was an avid baker and always filled the house with the aroma of her baking creations. She was always up for a competitive card game of "Queen of Spades." Sheryl had a strong love of all things fun and festive and always looked forward to decorating for all the holidays. On the weekends, she especially enjoyed her special time taking car rides around the county with Paul and her sweet fur baby Mia. Sheryl had a lifetime of stories from her trips around the world and adored traveling and exploring. She cherished the time spent with her daughter Marissa - all the adventures, coffee dates, and trips to paint pottery.
Surviving with all the beautiful memories they have, in addition to her husband and daughter, are her son-in-law Joey Dando here in Lancaster, brother Raymond Godwin, his wife Janice Godwin, brother David Godwin, niece Lisa Berry, and nephew Todd Godwin, all residing in Ohio. Also remembering her for the sassy, quick witted woman she was are her sister-in-law Denise Stokes and nieces Michele and Celine Stokes, all located up in New England. Missing her affection, treats, pats, and attention is her special sixty-pound lap dog… her boxer Mia.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her Service of Remembrance at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Thursday August 26, 2021 at 12 noon. Interment with U.S. Navy Honors will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. There will be a time of visitation with the family on Thursday at the funeral home from 11:00 AM until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sheryl's memory may be sent to Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17602. To send the family online condolences, please visit, www.BuchFuneral.com