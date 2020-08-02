Sherwood Dale Espenshade joined his wife, Janet, in heaven on July 29, 2020, at the age of 78. Born Saturday, December 27, 1941 in Mount Joy Twp., he was the son of the late Elmer and Goldie (Geib) Espenshade. He and Janet were married for over 36 years until her passing in February 2003.
He is survived by daughter, Dawn (Steve) Smith, Laurel, MT, and son, Daryl (Robin) Espenshade, Elizabethtown; 5 grandchildren, 3 great-grandsons. 2 brothers, Gary (Bonnie) Espenshade and Donald Espenshade and special friend, Joyce Bomberger, as well as numerous relatives.
He was also predeceased by a brother Ronald Espenshade.
Sherwood graduated from Elizabethtown Area High School in 1959, and served his country in the U.S. Navy 1960 to 1964, during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He was a member of The Alliance Church of Elizabethtown since 1964, and served on the board as a deacon and was a trustee. He retired as a letter carrier from the Elizabethtown Post Office in 1999, and was highly regarded by his patrons. His plan was to retire from 20 years of delivering meds for Horizon Healthcare Services on July 31, 2020.
Sherwood always had a smile while enjoying any home-cooked meal or dinner out. He also enjoyed hunting, cruises, baseball, and many family vacations as well as time spent with family and friends.
A graveside service with military honors will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 4th at Risser's Mennonite Cemetery at 11:00 AM with Rev. Jim Moynihan officiating. The graveside service will be live streamed at https://youtu.be/ULaujVeeWVk.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Alliance Church of Elizabethtown, 425 Cloverleaf Road, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Boyer-Elizabethtown.com.
