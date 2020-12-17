Sherryl Renee Barr, 63, of New Providence, PA passed away peacefully at her residence on Monday, December 14, 2020. She and her husband, John T. Barr, Sr. celebrated 45 years of marriage. Born in Altus, OK, she was the daughter of Dorothy Jean Parker of Burleson, TX and the late George Ronald Hacking.
A homemaker, she enjoyed photography, traveling, flowers, especially Irises, going to the beach, but most of all spending time with her family, being a loving wife, mother, and nana.
Surviving beside her husband and mother are a son, John T. (Patricia Kay) Barr, Jr. of Lancaster, a daughter, Rebecca A. (Scott E.) Mentz of Willow Street; 2 grandchildren, Matthew Mentz and Alexandra Mentz; and a brother, Raymon Duane Hacking of Burleson, TX.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Guy Douglas Hacking.
Services are private. reynoldsandshivery.com
