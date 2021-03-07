Sherry Noll, 53, of Marietta, passed away on Wednesday, March 03, 2021, at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Columbia, she was the daughter of Richard Noll, husband of Tish of Columbia, and Donna Graham of Marticville. Sherry was the companion of the late James "Eli" Nein, Sr. who passed away on June 7, 2020.
Sherry was previously employed at DAS Companies, Inc. in Elizabethtown. She enjoyed coloring, camping, gardening, and her dog "Honey." Most of all, Sherry enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to her mother, Donna, and father, Richard, are three children, James Nein, husband of Donna of Souderton, Jennifer Nein of Marietta, and Kimberly Nein, fiancée of Dane Moyer of Elizabethtown; three grandchildren, Logan and Landon Nein, and Peyton Williams; and a sister, Chastity Noll of Marietta. She was preceded in death by a brother, Chad Noll; her paternal grandparents Marvin and Peg Noll; and her maternal grandparents John and Marian Herr.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com