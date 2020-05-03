Sherry M. Wickersham of Conestoga passed away unexpectedly Sunday, April 19, 2020, aged 48, at her home. Sherry was born October 16, 1971 in Lancaster. She was the daughter of Carol M. (Boyer) Wickersham and the late Warren S. Wickersham. She graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School and attended Penn State York Campus. Sherry was a member of Bethel E.C. Church, Conestoga. Her interests included art, photography, fishing, and gardening, and she was a big fan of country music. Sherry had a love of animals and was involved in dog rescue. She also volunteered at Building Bridges, a therapy organization that brings Service Veterans together with retired thoroughbred horses.
Sherry is survived by her life partner, Steve Cicero of Lancaster, and her paternal uncle John (Susan) E. Wickersham III.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a celebration of life service to be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to SPCA – 848 S. Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
