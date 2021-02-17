Sherry Lynn Cunningham, 50, of Lancaster, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, February 15, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Linda Jean (Blough) Ruhl. She is survived by her father, James Derr, husband of Peggy L. Derr and her loving husband of 29 years, Brian D. Cunningham. Also surviving are two sons, Hunter and Bradey Cunningham; and sisters, Lisa, wife of George Frankford and Erika Eckman, and several nieces and nephews.
Sherry was a graduate of Lampeter-Strasburg High School and had most recently worked as an assistant to Heather Mellinger at Keller-Williams Elite. She enjoyed spending time at the beach and at her dad's home in Potter County. Sherry was a long-time member of the Worship Center, where she loved helping with the babies in the nursery. Sherry loved the Lord and was always quick to share her faith. She was a spiritual mom and mentor to many.
Sherry's funeral service will take place at the Worship Center, 2384 New Holland Pike, Lancaster, PA on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 12:00 Noon. The service will be live-streamed via the church website: www.worshipcenter.org/funeral. There will be a viewing at the church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Interment will be private. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made at: www.helpthefight.org Online guestbook at:
