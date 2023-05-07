Sherry L. Stoltzfus, age 72, formerly of Gap, PA. passed away May 4, 2023 after battling dementia. For the past 10 months she resided in the memory care unit at Grand Living of Lakewood Ranch, Sarasota, FL. She was Born in Johnstown, PA, daughter of Shirley Anderson and the late Irvin Anderson.
She was the wife of Marvin Stoltzfus for 54 years.
She graduated from Pequea Valley High School in the class of 1968. She worked at St Joseph Hospital in Lancaster, a Hospice Volunteer and the Lanchester Medical Center in Christiana, PA. She also worked in their business with her husband as a service writer and manager at Gap Enterprise Truck and Auto Repair and later in their business at Napa Auto Parts in Gap, PA.
She enjoyed working with people, boating and traveling. She attended art classes at Sun-N-Fun In Sarasota, FL where she became a great artist, painting many beautiful pictures of landscapes, animals and sunsets.
She is also survived by 2 daughters, Kimberly Ann, wife of Jason Weiler of Bradenton, FL, Jennifer Lee, partner of Dr. Chris Olukoga of Winter Park, FL, 4 grandchildren, Jason Garver of Kinzers, PA, Jennarae Storm of Ephrata, PA, Tyler Walton of Avondale, PA and Brooke Walton of Cochranville, PA.
She also had 4 great-grandsons.
Sherry also leaves behind 4 siblings, Thomas Anderson, Jeffery Anderson, Jeanette Keesman, Lori Anderson and was preceded in death by her younger sister, Paula Tanega.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date with her immediate family In Pennsylvania.
A living tribute »