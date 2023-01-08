Sherry L. (Ruland) Burkholder, 71 of East Earl, joined her husband for eternity on January 5, 2023.
Born in Mauston, WI, she was the daughter of the late Claude W. and Jean (Watts) Ruland.
She was the loving wife of the late Terry L. Burkholder, with whom she married on January 18, 1975 and shared forty six loving years of marriage until the time of his passing on October 31, 2021.
Sherry was the owner of the former Van House, she was a girl scout leader, enjoyed traveling to the beach and the mountains and taking trips on their Harley Davidson Trike with her husband. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren and will be remembered as a wonderful caregiver to everyone she came in contact with.
She is survived by her daughters: Tracy L. wife of Amador Cruz of Blue Ball, PA, Laura J. Burkholder of Blue Ball, PA, and Lisa J. wife of Donald Stahlak of Winter Springs, FL; grandchildren: Ally, Austin, Cheyenne, Logan, Brandon, Tyler and Dawson, great grandchildren: Adam, Everly, Deen, Amir, Ember and Ryen; her honorary daughters: Theresa A. Clair and Stacey DeHaven, and her beloved pet, Precious.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she is predeceased by a granddaughter, Nicole Dragon and her sister, Sheila Ruland Hackett.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Tower Health Reading Hospital staff for their wonderful care.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Interment will be held in Center Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association, www.diabetes.org or to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, www.cff.org
Beck Funeral Home in New Holland is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.