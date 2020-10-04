Sherry L. Blake, 74, of Mountville, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020. She was born in Syracuse, NY, daughter of the late Manuel Harvey Near and Shirley Dasey Billet. She worked as a secretary at Lancaster Rehabilitation Hospital for the last several years. Sherry was a graduate of Lebanon Valley College, Class of 2004. She was an avid reader, enjoyed old movies, arts and crafts, and all of the activities associated with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her son Shawn M. Blake and daughter-in-law Michelle P. Blake and two grandchildren Ava Patricia and Roman Vincent. In addition she is survived by her brothers Michael, Jim, and John Billet. Sherry was preceded in death by her sisters Barbara and Kathy.
The Celebration of Life Service will be held at Victory Church, Greenfield Campus, 1827 Freedom Road, Lancaster on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. with Pastor Curt Seaburg, officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17603. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com