Sherry Esh, age 49, of Gap, PA, passed away at her home on Sunday, December 20, 2020. She was the wife of Raymond J. Esh, with whom she celebrated 13 years of marriage on January 19th. She was born in Guyana, South America, daughter of Chintamanie & Mohini ‘Juliet' Deokarran. She was a member of Petra Church of New Holland. In the past she had worked as a secretary for Capital Coating of Intercourse, PA. She enjoyed reading, watching movies, gardening, traveling, and most of all she loved spending time with her family.
Surviving besides her husband and parents is a son Lucas Nathaniel Esh and 2 siblings: Diane and Rayon Deokarran.
Funeral service will take place at Petra Church, 565 Airport Road, New Holland, on Wednesday, December 23rd at 2 p.m. There will be a viewing at the church on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. and again on Wednesday from 1 p.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Petra Church Missions Fund, and mailed to the church. shiveryfuneralhome.com