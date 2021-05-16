Sherry Dee (Stoltzfus) White, 54, of Bowmansville, passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
She was born in Ephrata to Elmer L. and Rose M. (Sensenig) Stoltzfus, of Stevens, and was the wife of Darryl L. White with whom she celebrated 18 years of marriage April 8th.
Sherry was a dispatcher for Sindall Transport since 2004. She was a graduate of Cocalico High School, class of 1985. She enjoyed sewing, attending auto races and the beach. She especially loved her grandchildren and attending their sporting events.
In addition to her husband and parents, Sherry is survived by her son, Benjamin Hoffman of Adamstown; her daughter, Morgan Hoffman; three grandchildren, Jade, Marcus and Gianni and two sisters, Diane, wife of Dan Hesterberg of IL, Bobbie Jo, wife of Michael Steffey of Reinholds.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, from 6:00 to 7:30 PM at the Pine Grove Church, 1194 Reading Road, Bowmansville, followed by funeral services at 7:30 PM with Pastors Shane Symolon and Jonathan Yoder officiating. Interment private in the Bowmansville Union Cemetery.
If desired, memorial contributions in Sherry's memory may be made to American Heart Association-Lancaster Division, 4250 Crums Mill Road, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA, 17112.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »