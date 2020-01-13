Sherry A. (Weaver) Edwards, of Reamstown, passed away Sun., Jan 12, 2020. She was a daughter of Salinda (Gehman) Schmuck and stepdaughter of Marvin Schmuck.
Sherry had worked at Alcon, Mt. Bethany Screen Printing, and Crown Trophy in Denver. She enjoyed the outdoors and time with her daughter.
She is survived by her daughter, Rachael M. Edwards; two sisters; a brother; nephew, Joshua A. Weaver; and Steve R. Edwards, Rachael's father.
Visitation: Wed., Jan. 15th from 5:30 to 7 PM at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 34-38 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown, PA 17567. Memorial service: 7 PM. www.goodfuneral.com
