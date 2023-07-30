Sherry A. Griest, 76, of Salunga, died peacefully, Friday, July 21, 2023 at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown. She was the loving wife of Larry D. Griest, and they would have celebrated 56 years of marriage in September. Born in Oak Ridge, TN, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Doris (Elder) Hamilton.
Sherry was a secretary for the former District Justice Doris James and was also a self-employed hairdresser. Sherry was an active and faithful member of Chiques United Methodist Church, Mount Joy. She was a member of 2 different pool leagues and enjoyed fishing and dancing.
Surviving in addition to her husband are two sons, Chadd husband of Kari Griest, New Providence, Christopher husband of Nicole Griest, Mount Joy; and four grandchildren, Cooper, Chloe Anna, Brodie, and Blake.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her memorial service at Chiques United Methodist Church, 1215 E. Main Street, Mount Joy, on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 11:00 AM. There will be a time of visitation with the family from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment in Salunga Mennonite Cemetery will be private.
Contributions in Sherry's memory may be sent to Chiques United Methodist Church, 1215 E. Main Street, Mount Joy PA 17552. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
