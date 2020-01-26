Sherry A. Deffley

Sherry A. (Eisenhart) Deffley, age 65, passed away on January 20, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital in Lancaster. Sherry resided in Wrightsville, PA.
Sherry was born in Gettysburg on May 4, 1954 where her love of gardening and nature developed from her beloved grandmother, Ana Mae Eisenhart. She attended Saint Patrick's Catholic School and Central York High School.
Sherry went on to earn multiple certifications in the field of health-related services. She worked in the Pacemaker Department as a Certified Cardiac Device Technologist for the Lancaster General Heart Group for 28 years prior to retiring in 2018.
Sherry was a determined and courageous woman who completed many goals in life. She did the Walt Disney Triathlon, the Aflac Iron Girl 2008 and the Philadelphia Marathon where she earned medals of honor.
She is survived by her loving partner Michael T. Burke of Wrightsville; her daughters; Amy (John) Henry and Rachel (Bill) Gunther; her grandchildren; Emily, Christian, Kyra, Paisley, Zelig, Magnolia, her mother Jean L. (Dillon) Eisenhart; her sister Janiece Eisenhart; her brothers; Rich and Chad Eisenhart, step mother, Elizabeth Eisenhart and numerous nieces and nephews, and her "Middle Daughter", Amy (Jason) Bloomfield whom she met later in life.She was predeceased by her father William P. Eisenhart and late husband Thomas Deffley.
Sherry was so loved by her friends in the community and in her workplace. All who knew Sherry were deeply touched by her tenderness and caring for others. She exuded love and joy to all.
Sherry and Michael attended the Community United Methodist Church in Lancaster. A memorial service in celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, February 1st, 11 AM at Community United Methodist Church, 130 Tennyson Dr., Lancaster PA 17602.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Community United Methodist Church, 130 Tennyson Dr., Lancaster PA 17602.
