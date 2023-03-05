Sherry A. (Crowther) Enck, 87, of Lancaster, formerly of East Petersburg and Ephrata passed away on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Born in Akron, PA she was the daughter of the late Mary (Miller) and Leroy Crowther. She was the beloved wife to the late Paul Enck, Jr. with whom she celebrated 46 years of marriage. She was the loving mother to David Enck and Tammy Luckenbaugh.
Sherry was an avid reader, where she faithfully read the daily newspaper. She also enjoyed crafts and word searches. Sherry enjoyed camping but most of all she cherished spending time with her family.
In addition to her children, she is survived by her 7 grandchildren: Chris, William, Noah, Ashley, Ben and Jonathan; 8 great-grandchildren: Foster, Willow, Silas, Isaac, Elsie, Ezra, Nora and Seth as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son Michael as well as her 3 siblings.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 100 Abbeyville Rd., Lancaster, PA 17603. Interment will be private at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA.
To leave an online condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com