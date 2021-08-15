Sherrie L. Russell

Sherrie Russell passed on to eternal life on Friday, August 13, 2021 at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy.
She is survived by her son, Skyler W. Russell. She was the youngest of 5 children, 3 who she will be reuniting with: Robert E. Hawthorne, Patricia Hawthorne and Joyce Hawthorne Martin Grube. The other, Rodney E. Hawthorne survives. She will also be reuniting with her mother, Virginia R. Supplee Hawthorne Fellenbaum, and step-father (who raised her), William Fellenbaum.
Sherrie worked in the Accounting Department of RCA, Burle Industries, Philips CSI, and Bosch Security Systems (each company was bought out by the successor until she was laid off after 31 years from Bosch). She continued in Accounting with Berk-Tek, International Paper and ending with HVAC Distributors, Inc. She also worked part-time at The Outback Steakhouse as a hospitality hostess for over 4 years.
She enjoyed reading, going to the beach with her good friend Cathy Huber, and spending time with her good friend Patty Lantz and goddaughter Jennifer R. Nissley and great-goddaughters Jade R. Nissley and Roslyn Nissley. She also enjoyed cooking and especially baking and was known for carrying on the tradition of baking her step-grandmother's (Helen Fellenbaum) dark chocolate cake.
Sherrie would like to thank all her good friends who helped out when she was diagnosed with cancer. Whether it was taking her to appointments, taking her out to eat, or just coming to the house and helping with cleaning, or just to hang out. She was grateful for all the good friends she made over her life.
A celebration of Sherrie's life will be held at 11AM, with visitation to follow the service, Thursday, August 19, 2021 at Grace Lutheran Church with the Rev. Dr. Stephen Verkouw presiding. Per Sherrie's request, she will be cremated, and her ashes to be buried with her mother at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in her memory to Pet Pantry, 26 Millersville Rd., Lancaster, PA 17603 or to Grace Lutheran Church, 517 N. Queen St., Lancaster, PA 17603. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: CremationPA.com