Sherrie Elaine Hahn, 67, of Mount Joy, passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at her residence. Born in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late Woodrow and Thelma (Wheeler) Melton.
Sherrie retired from Manor Care in Elizabethtown working as a CNA. She enjoyed gardening, her pets, and most of all spending time with her family.
Sherrie is survived by three daughters, Christy Germer, wife of Dwayne of Henrico, VA, Samantha Keefe (Hahn) of Belton, SC, and Hope Hostetter, wife of Daniel of Mount Joy; four grandchildren; a sister, Yvonna Kissinger of Marietta; two brothers, Freddie Joe Melton of Naples, FL and Daniel Lynch, husband of Lois of California.
She was preceded in death by a three brothers, Woodrow Michael, Julius Faye, and Lonnie Ray Melton.
A memorial service honoring Sherrie's life will be held at Journey of Faith Church, 9 Eisenhower Blvd., Lancaster, PA 17603 on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 1 PM. Family and friends will be received at the church before the service from 12 noon to 1 PM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com