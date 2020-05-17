Sherri Lynn Crissman

Sherri L. Crissman, 56, of Lancaster, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Friday, May 15, 2020, following a valiant battle against cancer. Born at Tyndall Air Force Base, FL, she was the daughter of the late Gary and Joan (Martin) Steberger. Sherri was the faithful and precious wife of Joseph W. Crissman, with whom she would have celebrated 23 years of marriage on May 28.
Sherri worked as a clerk for R.R. Donnelley for over 20 years. She was a faithful and much loved member of Living Hope Community Church. A kind person, Sherri enjoyed doing research, loved flowers, and greatly cared for her pets.
In addition to her husband, Sherri is survived by her son, Christopher Segner; step-daughters, Amanda Miller, wife of Mark; and Kimberly Crissman; and grandchildren: Zion, Selah, and Rhema Miller.
The family will receive guests from 6PM to 8PM, Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 441 N. George St., Millersville, PA 17551. Appropriate COVID-19 protocol will be followed. Funeral Services and Committal Service at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery will be private.
The family of Sherri and Joe would like to graciously acknowledge the outpouring of love from their Brothers and Sisters in Christ at Living Hope Community Church and would like to thank their neighbors and family who have been so kind and caring to them during this difficult journey.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in Sherri's memory to Living Hope Community Church, 2823 Columbia Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603 or by visiting the church's website at https://www.explorelivinghope.com/. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
