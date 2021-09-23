Sherri Ann Yeagley, 50, of Mount Joy, passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Judith "Judy" (Kendig) Libhart of and the late James C. Libhart. Sherri was the wife of Philip K. Yeagley with whom she celebrated 24 years of marriage this past August 23rd.
Sherri graduated from Donegal High School class of 1989. She was currently employed by Fulton Financial working in information security.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Philip and mother, Judy, is a daughter, Alyssa Marie Yeagley of Mount Joy; a brother, Scott Allen Libhart of Marietta; three nieces, Sara Elizabeth Libhart, Jocelyn Nicole Libhart and Meghan Elizabeth Brenneman; and her in laws, Elvin and Jestina Yeagley.
A memorial service honoring Sherri's life will be held at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 37 East Main Street, Mount Joy on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the church before the service from 10 AM to 11 AM. Seating is limited due to social distancing, please arrive early. Masks are required in the church. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send gift cards. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com