Sherlyn A. Bell, 86, of Manor Twp., passed away on Sunday July 31, 2022.
She was the wife of Richard L. Bell, with whom she shared 65 years of marriage this past September. She was the love of his life. When Richard was in the service, they wrote each other every day.
Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Clarence J. McNeal and Grace Clark Neff.
Sherlyn had worked for Bell Telephone Co., and later for Armstrong World Industries in the floor ordering department.
She loved dogs, gardening, and traveling to such places as New England, Cape Cod, Cape May, and Florida. She also enjoyed decorating her home.
Sherlyn was a member of Millersville Community Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Linda Susan Bell.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Please make contributions in Sherlyn's memory to the Lancaster SPCA, 848 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
