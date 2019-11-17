Sheri L Childs, 63, of Canton GA passed peacefully on Friday November 15, 2019 at Heritage Hospice, Marietta, GA. Born in Cleveland OH, Dec 15, 1955, she was the daughter of the late Earl R. Childs and Evelyn Childs Dunn, and stepfather (late) L. James Dunn.
She is survived by her very best friend, Andrea Lindsay, Canton, GA, and siblings, Barbara Childs Arms (William), New Providence, PA, Michael Childs, Canton, GA, Michele Childs, Montpelier, VT, Vicky Dunn Denlinger (Richard), Lancaster PA, Cathy Dunn (Norm Lightner), York, PA, step-mother, Barbara Childs-Stack , Los Cruces, NM and many nieces and nephews.
May we remember her with a smile and love.
No services will be held.