Shelly K. Gherke

Shelly Gherke, age 60, of Lancaster PA, passed away on October 24, 2020. She is survived by her two children, Rachel and David Gherke, her nephew, Jonathon Hykes and niece, Melissa Babin, as well as many great-nieces and nephews.
Shelly graduated from the Ohio State University and worked as a dietician in hospitals and nursing homes, most recently Penn State Hershey Rehab Hospital. She loved and cared for her family fiercely; her greatest loves were her children and the Buckeyes. Her bright smile and caring heart will be solemnly missed.
A small service will be held at First United Methodist Church of Lancaster on Saturday at 11am. To leave an online condolence, please visit:
717-394-4097
A living tribute »