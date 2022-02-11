Shelley Sue Edwards, 53, of Monhton, passed away on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy.
Born in Ephrata, she was the daughter of the late Donald E. and Pamela J. Batz Edwards Seiger.
Shelley had been employed as a cook at the Terre Hill Family Restaurant. She was a member of the Mt. Culmen E.C. Church. Shelley was a graduate of Garden Spot High School and enjoyed crafts and her pets.
Surviving is a brother, Andrew Edwards of Robesonia.
A Graveside Service will be held at Mt Culmen E. C. Church Cemetery, 1885 Turkey Hill Road, East Earl, PA, on Thursday, February 17th, at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, PA.