Shelley Ryan-Gramer, 64, of Lititz, passed away Monday, February 10th, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital with her husband, Mark, by her side.
Born in Flint, Michigan, Shelley began her career as a dancer with the Gramer Kids doing shows with George Gobel, Jerry Van Dyke and Bob Newhart among others. She then worked as a vocalist for many years. Later she became a successful recruiter and consultant in private and public sectors. She loved her family, friends and her cats.
She will be loved forever by her husband Mark of 41 years as well as her son, Garett; her sisters, Shari and Sondra; her brothers, Dennis and Gary; and many extended family and friends.
To send a condolence, please visit Shelley's memorial page at: CremationPA.com.
