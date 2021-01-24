Sheldon Robert Mitchell, 64 of Elizabethtown, PA, passed away on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. Born in Fairmount Springs, he was the son of the late Herman Theodore Mitchell, Sr., and Hazel Elizabeth Parkinson. He was husband to the late Mae Swartz.
He is survived by his sons: Jason, Eric, and Chris, daughter, Tonya, sisters: Clara, Ruth, Delores, Mary, and Madelyne, brothers: Dannie, Luke, Walt, Joseph, and Patrick, his partner of 5 years Linda, and 5 grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Sheldon was preceded in death by his wife, Mae Swartz, his brothers: Fred Sr., David, Richard, Mark, and Ted, and sister, Carol.
Family and friends are invited to a viewing on Saturday, January 30, 2021 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 West Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sheldon's name to The Chesapeake Bay Foundation, 6 Herndon Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21403.
