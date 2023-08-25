Sheldon M. "Pete" Leisawitz, 94, of Lititz, PA, passed away on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at Brethren Village. He was born in Pottsville, PA, the son of the late A. Harold and Mynne Diamond Leisawitz. The devoted husband of Ann Golden Leisawitz for 68 years.
Pete graduated from high school in 1945 and attended Penn State before entering the service. He wrestled for Penn State and was a lifelong Penn State sports fan. After returning home from the Korean War, Pete heard Ann on the piano, fell in love, and married shortly thereafter. After starting a family, Pete completed his education at Temple University, earning a bachelor's degree in 1965. For many years Pete was self-employed in office furniture and equipment sales, working to satisfy the needs of his customers.
He was dedicated to his family and always approached life with humility and good humor. Pete was an avid reader of spy novels and mysteries, and he enjoyed the fact that he shared a birthday with Mickey Mouse. In many ways, Pete made the world a better place during his time here with us.
In addition to his wife, Pete is survived by his son, David Leisawitz (Amy), and his daughter, Debra Taylor (Douglas), his granddaughter, Laura Taylor (Jessica Lee), his three grandsons, Justin Taylor (Anyelika Delerme), Alex Leisawitz (Sarah), Paul Leisawitz, and five great-grandchildren, Henry, James, Elias, Milena, and Abigail. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Nancy Beth Leisawitz.
A Funeral Service will be held at Congregation Shaarai Shomayim, 75 East James Street, Lancaster, PA 17602, on Friday, August 25, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. with Rabbi Jack Paskoff officiating. Friends are welcome to greet the family at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be held at Shaarai Shomayim Cemetery. The service will be available virtually on Zoom. Please contact Shaarai Shomayim office by 10:00 a.m. for the link.
