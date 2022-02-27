Sheila W. Sponaugle

Our Heavenly Father has called home to rest, Sheila Wilfong Sponaugle, 83, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania on Monday, February 21, 2022, after a brief illness.
Born in Lancaster, Pennsylvania on May 26, 1938, she was the daughter of the late William H. and Catherine M. (Mowrer) Wilfong. She was predeceased by her brothers, William Wilfong and Ronald G. Wilfong. Sheila was a 1956 graduate of J. P. McCaskey High School, where she was a cheerleader. Upon high school graduation she worked for the Girl Scouts of America. She married her high school sweetheart, Boyd L. Sponaugle, Jr., with whom she shared 63 years of marriage. She was the office manager for Doctors Hirsch, Moncrief and Wolf for many years and worked as an administrator for Health America. Sheila was a long-time member of the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd.
She was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Eagles and Penn State football.
She loved knitting, playing the piano and traveling, unless it involved flying or crossing tall bridges. Her travels included going to "Grand" hotels and historic sites throughout the United States. She cherished time spent with family at their cabin. "Nan's" greatest joy was traveling to Ohio and to Virginia to visit with her grandchildren. She will be missed by her beloved family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Boyd L. Sponaugle, Jr., daughter Bridgette Mariotti (wife of Angelo), son Boyd L. Sponaugle III (husband of Terri), granddaughter, Emilie Mariotti, Ph.D., grandson, Andrew Mariotti, and granddaughters, Elizabeth and Katherine Sponaugle.
Family and friends will be received on Friday, March 4, 2022, at 10 AM at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 441 North George Street in Millersville. Services will begin at 11 AM, with interment to follow at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 4250 Crums Mill Road, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17112, or the American Cancer Society, 1818 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19103. To leave an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com