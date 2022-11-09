Sheila S. Gardner

Sheila Ann (Smith) Gardner, 82, of Lititz, PA passed away Friday Nov 4th, 2022. Born in Gastonia, NC, she was the daughter of the late William Bill' and Lucille (Shumate) Smith.
Sheila is predeceased by Ned, the love of her life of more than 60 years; her sister Brenda Millsaps and brother-in-law Joe Gardner. She is survived by her children and grandchildren: Daniel, David (Brooke; sons Griffin and Aden); Mary Ann Johnston (AJ; sons Devin and Kyle); Amanda Jones (Jay; son Ian and daughter Olivia); brother Ron (Kathy), brothe-in-law Frank Gardner (Bobbie), sister-in-law Joyce Gardner; a host of loving nieces and nephews.
Sheila lived a fulfilling life creating home and community for her 4 children, 6 grandchildren, countless friends, and extended family. She was an active member of and ordained Elder at Highland Presbyterian Church. She was an avid reader, golfer and member of Conestoga Country Club, Lancaster, PA and Riverwood Golf Club, Port Charlotte, FL. She was a charter member of "the Charlie's."
A Celebration of Life will be at 10 AM on Nov 16th at Highland Presbyterian Church, 500 E. Roseville Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Sheila's memory may be made to The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Checks written to; Sheila Gardner Memorial Donation Team Livi; and sent to 4600 Park Rd., Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28209; or made online. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com