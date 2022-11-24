Sheila J. Royce, PhD, 90, formerly of Lancaster, passed away at Westminster Memory Care, Lexington, SC, on Monday, November 21, 2022. Born in New York City, NY she was the daughter of the late Elizabeth (LeFrak) and Charles Sonnenreich. Sheila was the loving wife of the late Martin Royce with whom she spent 66 years of marriage.
Sheila earned her undergraduate and master's degrees from Hunter College (NY) and Millersville State University (PA) respectively. In 1989 she earned her PhD in Adult Education from Columbia University (NY). Her 50-year career was dedicated to innovative, inclusive and influential initiatives in adult education at the local and state level. She served as Director of Adult Education in Lancaster and Lebanon serving over 6,000 adults yearly. She was the author of a multitude of professional publications and 13 ABE and ESL books. Her awards and accolades were numerous including Pennsylvania Adult Educator or the Year, to being the first recipient of the Joan Y. Leopold Service Award and most recently in 2016, the Jay Latham Literacy Leader Award.
Sherry's Jewish faith was an important part of her life, as well as her thirst for learning and love of history. It was a cherished project and natural fit to be involved as the editor of the 250th Anniversary book for Congregation Shaarai Shomayim of Lancaster, PA. She was an adventuress and loved traveling the world with her husband and family.
Sherry is survived by her four daughters: Cynthia Royce, of Lexington, SC; Rachel Branum, wife of Jay, of Lexington, SC; Nora Allen, of Lexington, SC and Judy Cohen, wife of Steve, of Alexandria, VA. Eight grandchildren: Andrew (Jana) Lewis, Ashleigh (Gary) Kring, Ethan (Nicole) Branum, Stacy (Sara) Branum, Seth (Jessica) Branum, Ryan (Samantha) Allen, Kate (Jeremy) Zornow and Joshua Cohen and ten great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held at 12 PM, Monday, November 28, 2022 at Temple Shaarai Shomayim, 75 E. James St., Lancaster, PA 17602 with Interment to follow. Visitation with the family will begin at approximately 1:15 PM at the reception room at Shaari Shomayim.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Literacy & Learning Success Centers (https://literacysuccess.org/).
