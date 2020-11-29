Sheila C. Rickerhauser, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 23, 2020, at the age of 85.
She was born in Cleveland, Ohio and she was the daughter of the late John Conroy and Beatrice Egan) Hervert. Sheila grew up in the town of Westminster, MD.
After graduating high school in Westminster, Sheila attending nursing school at Jersey City Medical Center in Jersey City, NJ, where she met her future husband, Charles D. Rickerhauser, who was a nursing student at the same hospital. They shared 63 years of marriage.
Sheila worked as a registered nurse at St Joseph's Hospital in Lancaster as a maternity nurse early in her career, and later as the managing nurse in the post-anesthesia unit.
Sheila had a love for the theater, and a passion for travel. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and she was a most avid bridge player. She was a member of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, the Coterie Club, and a number of dance clubs in the Lancaster area. Those who knew her will remember her for her kindness, her sharp wit, and her warm smile.
She is survived by her husband, Charles D. Rickerhauser, her son C. Donald Rickerhauser, husband of Mary (Lenhart), her son D. Ronald Rickerhauser, husband of Nancy (Martin); six grandchildren, Andrew and Sarah Rickerhauser, and Geoffrey Chad, Kirrena, Christopher Scott, and Jenna Rickerhauser; and three great-grandchildren, Tyler, Dylan, and Bennett.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, December 3, at St. Leo the Great CC from 10-11am. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at Church 11am with Rev. Peter Hahn as celebrant. Entombment will be at Conestoga Memorial Park Mausoleum, Lancaster, PA.
If desired, memorial contributions in Sheila's memory may be made to Alzheimer's Association: Greater PA Chapter-Lancaster office, 706 Rothsville Rd. #8504, Lititz, PA 17543.
